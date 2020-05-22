Top Tips & Tricks for Playing Andar Bahar at Best India Online Casinos

Indians love entertainment. While Bollywood is just one of the immensely popular segments of Indian culture, there are others.

Gambling in India has been on the rise in the past few years, especially in southwestern state Goa. This is exactly where card table game Andar Bahar originates from.

Are you new to this title or have you played it before? It doesn’t matter. This article is the answer to your question and the key to your puzzle.

In this article, we’ll cover the best tips and tricks for Andar Bahar.

Where Can I Play Andar Bahar

Before we tell you all the abstract stuff, the best tip is to have the game opened before you. Luckily, in this day and age, most software providers offer demo play versions, where you get to play for free.

So, head over to some of the top casinos that offer Andar Bahar and load the game. These websites provide content from several developers so you’re able to choose which Andar Bahar variant you like most.

Furthermore, you can use such web pages to get more info about the card game.

To make your search journey easier, we’ve compiled everything in one place, right here. Keep reading to learn the whole shebang about Andar Bahar.

What Is Andar Bahar

As indicated, Andar Bahar is a very simple card game; arguably the easiest one on the market.

There are two main bets to choose from – Andar and Bahar. Moreover, a side bet can be featured, but we’ll tell you more about it later. This also depends on the manufacturer.

The game from the Indian peninsula is played with one deck of cards. After each round, a new deck is used and shuffled.

Between rounds, players have between 15 and 20 seconds to place bets.

First, the dealer draws out one card, referred to as the Joker Card. She or he places it in a separate, designated spot. After the initial draw, the croupier goes on to pull out a card for Andar and Bahar positions, alternatively.

The Joker card could be any suit or colour. The goal is to reach the duplicate card. If Andar is the first to host a card of the same suit as the Joker, Andar is the winner. If you bet on Andar, your hand has just won.

Andar Bahar Payouts & Side Bet

The Andar pays at 09:1. The Bahar pays at 1:1.

Seasoned gamblers among you will notice a striking similarity with No Commission Baccarat. In this baccarat variant, one of the hands pays slightly less than the other.

While Andar Bahar is quite simple to grasp, that doesn’t mean it’s not exciting. To energise the atmosphere at the table, most game providers feature a thrilling side bet.

Essentially, it has to do with how many cards have been dealt before the duplicate turns up. So, if you think you can predict the total of cards that’ll come out before the winning card appears, place this side bet.

An important benefit of this feature (seen in Ezugi’s Live Andar Bahar) is that you can play the side bet without taking part in the base game. In other words, you are under no obligation to participate in the main round.

Andar Bahar Tips & Tricks

Although Andar Bahar is a game of chance, some tweaks can be implemented to make the game go your way.

The first step is checking out the rule table. There might be a piece of advice or a detail that you can use to your advantage. With that out of the way, let’s see some more killer tips for Andar Bahar.

Know the Game to a T

It’s crucial to be familiar with the basics of the game. This article can give you a good head-start if you have no idea what Andar Bahar is about.

Here are some fun facts. Some people refer to the game as In Out because of the Hindu words from the original name.

Familiarise yourself with table limits for each variant. Typically, the betting range is displayed in the upper left-hand corner of the screen. Keep reading for tips on controlling your budget.

Look for Variations

Different casinos offer different editions of the game. This is important because various versions can have diverse side bets.

Some developers let you try to determine the total number of cards that’ll end up on the table. Certain go so far as to offer the 41+ side bet. If you opt for this one, that means you believe that there will be 40 cards plus the joker when the winning card shows up.

Depending on your style, you’ll browse different Adar Bahars. Make sure to check out a few before settling for one.

Manage Your Bankroll

This game of luck can easily trick you into playing to no end. Therefore, it’s a good idea to set aside a budget that you will adhere to.

Andar Bahar is thrilling, but don’t get carried away. Once you hit your limit, stop playing. With games like this one, the odds are you’ll have to stop before you lose too much.

Conclusion

All things considered, Andar Bahar is a fun game to play. Coming from India, it is suitable for Indian gamblers. However, as it is furnished with elements of Indian cultures, it will likely appeal to foreigners as well.

If you’d like to have a taste of Indian gambling, have a go with Andar Bahar. A growing number of creators develop a proprietary game in their casino studios worldwide, so you can have a pick.

In that vein, more and more online casinos integrate the title in their live dealer lobby. Try out our recommended Andar Bahar strategies in a licensed and regulated gambling operator.

