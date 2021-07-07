Which Casino Online Games Have the Lowest House Edge?

If you register for an online casino account, you will be welcomed with literally thousands of game selections online. But not all of them are equal. Each one of the games offers different rules, gameplay, and jackpots. For example, games like slots, fish shooting games, and craps don’t require complicated strategies. Games like live dealer casino allow the player to play and interact with the real croupier giving them an atmosphere similar to a brick-and-mortar casino. Finally, there are also casino games that offer progressive jackpots. Hit a winning combination and your life change for the better.

Choosing the right casino online games is one of the biggest responsibilities of the gambler. One factor you should consider is the games’ profitability, especially if you intend to play casino online games for the long run. With that said you should be aware of the games’ house edge.

House edge is the assured percentage loss that you will experience when playing casino games over time. In simpler words, the money you can lose when you place a wager on the game. This is where the casino gets its profit and it is not a cheat. All casino games have a different amount of house edge.

Ideally, the lower the house edge, the better. The games below offer the lowest house edge in the online casino. Choosing to play these online casino games increases your chance of getting profit online

Baccarat

Do you know that baccarat is the favorite casino game of James Bond? But don’t get intimidated. Baccarat has one of the simplest rules and gameplay in both physical and online casinos. Your goal in this game is to make a correct wager on the banker, player, or the tie hand. You win if you place a wager on the hand that has a card value closest to 9.

Baccarat’s house edge ranges from 1.06% to 1.24%. If you place a bet at tie hand, the house edge is 14.36%, but it can pay you 8 to 1. Take note that tie hand wins 9.6% of the time. To compare bankers hand probability of winning is 45.8% while player’s hand wins 44.6% of the time.

Blackjack

Blackjack with a single deck offers 1.5% as a house edge, one of the lowest percentages among online casino games. With proper strategy, you can even lower it to 0.5%. On the other hand, it can go as high as 2% if you are not careful in placing a wager.

Blackjack rules are also straightforward. Your goal is to get a hand that higher than the dealer without going over 21 points. When your hand goes above this, you lose the game instantly. Here you can choose to hit, stand, split or double down.

Craps

Craps is one of the most exciting games you can play in brick-and-mortar casinos. This is a social game. If you hear people cheering in the casino, there’s a good chance that they are playing craps. But it isn’t only the best feature of the game. Craps also have one of the lowest house edge percentages in the casino.

The game house edge depends on the type of your wager. We suggest sticking to don’t pass line and pass line as these only offer 1.36% and 1.41 percent house edge respectively. Furthermore, the odds bet is also recommended as this type of wager has zero housed edge.

Selected online casino slots

Slots are the most amusing casino online games. This type of casino online game comes with different themes, gameplay, jackpot, and bonus features. You can find a slot out of everything. There are slot about holidays, personalities, and even your favorite brands.

Another interesting feature of this game is its variety of house edges. You can find an online slot with only a 1% house edge. But there are also slot games with a 10% house edge, sometimes more. If you want to play slots online, be sure to check this at the online casino customer support.

