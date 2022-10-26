World Cup 2022: Group F Preview

In November-December 2022, Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup. 32 teams will take part in the competition. Four national squads will fight in eight groups, the two strongest of which will make it to the playoffs. In this article, we will analyze the F quartet and try to guess which teams will make it to the playoffs and which will be eliminated at the group stage.

Belgium, Canada, Croatia and Morocco will be drawn in Group F. Having studied the information about the members of the quartet, we can conclude which of the teams is more likely to enter the PO. Bets on this event are accepted by Mostbet uz casino.

Belgium

Main stars: Eden Hazard, Thibault Courtois, Kevin de Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco.

Best result at the World Championship: bronze (2018).

The Red Devils have one of the strongest squads in the future world championship. In the European qualification, the Belgians confidently won the E quintet, ahead of Wales, the Czech Republic, Estonia and Belarus. With six wins and two draws, Roberto Martinez’s men have scored 25 goals while conceding only six. In the UEFA Nations League, the Belgian team lost twice to the Netherlands, but in general they are able to beat any opponent.

The main rival of the Belgians in the struggle for the first line will most likely be Croatia, but the “checkers” are unlikely to be so stable as to win in the group. So with a high probability, Eden Hazard and partners will finish first in the quartet.

Canada

Main stars: Atiba Hutchinson, Kyle Larin.

Best World Cup result: group stage (1986)

Somewhat unexpectedly for many, Canada won the qualification in the CONCACAF zone. The Canadians left behind Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, El Salvador and Honduras. At the same time, the “Reds” outperformed the Mexicans only in terms of additional indicators. In 14 games, the Kanuks scored 23 goals and conceded only seven.

Canadians will play in the world championship only for the second time in their history. In 1986, they suffered three fiascos. In 2022, John Herdman’s guys may well score points, but the likelihood of making the playoffs is extremely small.

Morocco

Main stars: Ashraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, Youssef En-Nesiri, Munir El-Haddadi.

Best result at the World Cup: 1/8 (1986).

In the African qualification, Morocco looked incredibly powerful. Confidently winning Group I, ahead of Guinea-Bissau, Guinea and Sudan, the team got six victories with a goal difference of 20:1. In the play-off final, the Atlas Lions confidently defeated the DR Congo with a score of 4:1.

The Moroccan national team has a lot of skillful performers playing in the Example, Serie A and the English Premier League. Romain Saiss and partners are able to spoil the nerves of opponents, but it will be extremely difficult for them to leave the group.

Croatia

Main stars: Ivan Perisic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic.

Best result at the World Cup: silver (2018).

At the group stage of the selection, Croatia, not without difficulty, obtained a direct ticket to Qatar. Croats managed to bypass Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta. In 10 matches, the “checkers” scored 21 goals, and conceded only four. It should also be noted that in the UEFA Nations League, Modric and company beat Austria, France and twice strong Denmark.

The composition of the “fiery” is very good. There are in it the most experienced Vida, Modric, Brozovic, Perisic, as well as younger ones, but able to decide the outcome of the fight alone Vlašić, Orsic and Brekalo. Croats should bypass the Moroccans and Canadians, but it will be much more difficult for the Belgians to create problems.

Our forecast

Based on the level of performers, out of competition, the first place in the group is very likely to go to Belgium. The Croats are able to solve the tasks, so they should get into the playoffs, but, most likely, from the second line. Promising Morocco and Canada will fight for the third position in the top four. Given the power of the performers, the Africans may be higher.

Comments