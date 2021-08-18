You Must Give A Try To These Unique Variants Of Card Games

Card games have been played by men since time immemorial. It was invented in the 9th century by the Tang dynasty and since then has stood the test of time. Over time the style and pattern of playing cards have changed significantly. But for the better. There are several card games played all over the world, and some of them are worth playing at least once in a lifetime.

We all have a deck of cards, but how many of us know which games to play? Thanks to the variety, we can never get bored of card games. You will always have one up to your sleeve for everything you meet friends for a sleepover or a party. Be it razz poker, blackjack or rummy, everyone loves cards.

In this article, we are going to talk about the most phenomenal games that rule the deck of cards and people’s hearts alike. So, therefore, without further delay, let us dive right into the matter.

Rummy

All of us have heard of rummy. It is a classic card game that can be played with an intimate group of friends. And today, due to the advent of technology, one can play it online as well.

In a rummy game, players are required to draw and discard cards which should eventually lead them to get “melds” consisting of a set of cards similar in values or consecutive values. Rummy itself has several variants like Gin Rummy, Mystery Rummy, and Contract Rummy.

Contract rummy needs to be played with 3 to 5 players and has a little more complications and challenges. Each player should fulfil a contract in each round with a fixed combination of runs or sets.

Razz Poker

Razz poker is a game that is played for low only. Players are always dealt with a number of seven cards all throughout the round of the hand. From these 7 cards, the one who can manage the best five-card low hand is declared the winner.

Razz poker is an interesting game, and if you have had your share of the commonest games, this is your pick. You will have a great time meeting the challenges of this one.

Thirty-One

This game is also known as Blitz, Nickel Nock, Scar, Cadillac, and Big Tonka. It is a card game especially suitable for a family as it can be played with 2 to 7 players. The main motive of all players is to assemble a hand that adds up to 31. At the end of every round, players must total each on their hands, only considering cards of the same suit. For instance, if three cards in a single hand all have different suits, the value that is highest will stand to be the player’s score. The one who has the lowest hand is declared the loser.

There are certain variations of the same game like three-of-a-kind, West Lancing Cut Throat, Banking, Stop the Bus, and Switch. All these games require a hand of 31 or very close to it for a player to be declared a winner.

Teen Patti

Teen Patti is highly influenced by poker. It originated in the Indian subcontinent and is played widely in the East. It is a social game and, just like poker, can accommodate quite a number of people.

The players are required to place a bet on their card combination. It is a game of wild guessing, and you must place a suitable bet depending on how strong your card combination is. A player is allowed to pack if his card combination is not strong enough to place a bet. The rules of teen Patti vary from group to group. Some like to allow players to see and fold their cards only when it’s their turn.

A player can employ several moves such a blind play, back shows, sideshow, and compromise. Back shows and sideshows are complicated, but this game is extremely easy to learn, for it requires a lot of bluffing and risk and little major skill.

Blackjack

Blackjack is among the most popular card games all over the world. Every casino, online card game site, and apps have a section dedicated to this game. James Bond movies have further popularized it.

2 to 7 players can play this game. Every player must aim to get a total of 21 (blackjack) or beat the count the dealer sets. The number, however, should not be above 21. After the dealer deals the initial two cards, players can either ask for a ‘stand’ or ‘hit’. The former stands for not wanting another card and the latter for wanting another card to bring the total closer to 21. The rules of this card game are quite similar to Blitz with minor alterations.

Card games are a fun way to bond with family and friends. So the next time you visit them, make sure you play a round of Blackjack, Razz poker, or any of the games mentioned above. You cannot afford to miss these jewels when it comes to indoor activities.

