Neeraj Narayanan AKA Captain Nero invites you On His Own Trip (OHOT)

It was the year 2013 when Neeraj Narayanan was bitten by the wanderlust bug. Overcome by the need to do something more meaningful with his life, he quit his job as Head of Content & Digital Media for a travel website to go backpacking around the world. At that time, he wasn’t himself aware that within a year, he would be taking group trips himself, handling travel itineraries and arrangements. Narayanan ended up becoming ‘Captain Nero’- the well-traveled founder/CEO of On His Own Trip (OHOT), a travel company.

During the year that Neeraj or Captain Nero, as he is fondly called by his team and clients, traveled to 44 countries, including Spain, Bhutan, Croatia, Sikkim, Slovenia, and Nepal. He ran with the bulls, got chased by a wild bear, huffed and puffed through the Himalayas, lost his way in a Thai forest and enjoyed delectable menus across the world.

Since he began to ‘lead trips’ (yes! That is what he proudly calls his current job) in June 2014, he has led close to 100 trips around the world. Neeraj is an alumnus from MICA and a TEDx speaker. Talking about his company, he says, “It is our constant endeavor to bring new, beautiful destinations to the Indian travel industry, and to continuously evolve, innovate and raise the bar.” After receiving a massive response for their trips to Nagaland, Dzukou Valley, the Balkans, the OHOT is ready to take young Indian adults to Kazakhstan, Peru, and Antarctica.

Neeraj recently revealed the 2020 travel calendar of OHOT, while sharing that the company aims to complete 100 trips during the year, which may include new and exciting destinations like Annapurna Base Camp, Montenegro, Slovenian countryside and Lakshadweep!

OHOT specializes in trips that enhance group bonding and pushing trippers to do new things – be it a midnight walk through the mountains; sliding down a snow slope or dancing in the middle of the road somewhere. Captain Nero and his team of trip leaders focus on making reserved people comfortable and drawing them out of their shells. Doing all this helps people to change their perspectives and find a new version of themselves by the end of the trip.

Crazy adventures and deep conversations mark their trips and no wonder the list of their loyal clients just keeps on growing. For instance, in 2018 and 2019, their trips were completely sold out. In some cases, the trips were sold out months in advance. What’s more! About 65% of their travelers are women, a good number of those being solo trippers.

The level of comfort and sense of satisfaction that they provide to their clients is reflected in Neeraj’s words, “Many hotel managers, agents are nonplussed when they see our groups. They can’t believe they are a bunch of strangers who just met two-three days back on the trip. We are used to Bollywoodesque airport scenes with trippers getting emotional, not wanting to go back, tickets being rescheduled and in some cases trips being extended.”

In fact, Neeraj’s words are echoed in those of another trip leader, Niyati, who says, “It’s alright if people look happy about their trip. But a trip is truly successful only if a few trippers teared up at the end of it at the thought of parting. Or if they tore up their tickets and extended the trip for a few more days.”

