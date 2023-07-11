The Charm of Chandigarh: Top Places to Explore and Budget Hotels

Chandigarh, the capital city of Punjab and Haryana, is a modern marvel that seamlessly blends urban planning with natural beauty. Renowned for its well-organized infrastructure, captivating architecture, and lush greenery, this city captivates visitors with its unique charm. In this article, we’ll delve into some must-visit places in Chandigarh. So, pack your bags and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey in the ‘City Beautiful’!

1. Rock Garden

One of the city's most iconic attractions, the Rock Garden, is a sculptor's paradise. Created by Nek Chand, this expansive garden features intricate artwork made from recycled materials. Visitors can explore a maze of interconnecting pathways adorned with fascinating sculptures, waterfalls, and refreshing gardens. The tranquil ambience and the artistic brilliance of the Rock Garden make it a must-visit destination.

Location – Sector 1, Chandigarh, 160001

2. Sukhna Lake

Nestled at the foothills of the Shivalik range, Sukhna Lake is a serene oasis in the heart of Chandigarh. Spread across a sprawling area, this man-made lake offers a tranquil escape from bustling city life. Visitors can enjoy activities like boating, sunset strolls, or simply relax amidst the picturesque surroundings. The lake also hosts various cultural events, making it a vibrant spot for locals and tourists alike.

Location – Sector I, Chandigarh- 160017

3. Rose Garden

Known as the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, this enchanting garden is the largest of its kind in Asia. With over 50,000 rose bushes and a diverse collection of flowers, the garden is a treat for nature enthusiasts and photography lovers. The colourful blooms and mesmerizing fragrances create a captivating experience.

Location – Jan Marg, 16B, Sector 16, Chandigarh, 160015

4. Capitol Complex

Designed by the legendary architect Le Corbusier, the Capitol Complex is a symbol of Chandigarh’s modernist architecture. This UNESCO World Heritage Site encompasses the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly, and High Court, each showcasing unique architectural styles. Visitors can explore the complex, marvel at the grandeur of the structures, and learn about the city’s rich history.

Location – HIGH COURT, Capitol Complex, Sector 1, Chandigarh, 160001

5. Pinjore Gardens

Escape to the scenic beauty of Pinjore Gardens, also known as Yadavindra Gardens. Located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, this Mughal-style garden offers a serene ambience amidst sprawling lawns, beautiful fountains, and cascading water channels. The garden's architectural marvels, including the Shish Mahal and Rang Mahal, add to its allure. Take a leisurely stroll, enjoy a picnic, or simply relax in the tranquil surroundings.

Location – Ambala, Kalka – Shimla Rd, Pinjore, Haryana 134101

6. Government Museum and Art Gallery

Art enthusiasts should not miss the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh. The museum houses an impressive collection of artefacts, including sculptures, miniature paintings, ancient coins, and archaeological finds. Additionally, the art gallery showcases an extensive collection of contemporary and traditional Indian art, providing a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Location – Sector, 10C, Chandigarh, 160011

7. Mohali Cricket Stadium

Sports enthusiasts will find the Mohali Cricket Stadium, officially known as the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, an exciting place to visit. This world-class cricket stadium has witnessed many thrilling matches, including international fixtures. Take a tour of the stadium, soak in the electrifying atmosphere, and explore the cricketing history of the region.

Location – Bindra Stadium I.S, Sukhna Path, Sector 63, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab 160062

Chandigarh offers a diverse range of attractions that cater to various interests.

