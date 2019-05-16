Chandigarh News

Going Abroad is Easy | Attend World Education Fair @ The Piccadily Chandigarh on 18th May

Ajay Deep 16/05/2019
227 Less than a minute

If you are young and have ever dreamed of going abroad, then this is your chance. A World Education Fair is being organized in Chandigarh by one of the most renowned student visa consultants in an association with international universities and colleges.

The World Education Fair organized by Abroad Education Consultants (India’s Leading Overseas Education Consultants) assists students looking to enrol for undergraduate, postgraduate and research programs to meet with internationally renowned University Representatives who have  expertise in major countries including UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe,  Singapore, Dubai, Malaysia and many more.

Delegates from Top Universities will be available, for admissions, On-Spot Offers, one-on-one interaction and will offer scholarships and application fee waivers.

Event Details

Date: 18th May, 2019.

Time: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Venue: Hotel Piccadilly, Sector 22-B, Chandigarh

Get Expert Guidance on

  • Selecting the right course and university
  • Grants and Scholarships
  • Fee waivers and Application submission
  • Offer acceptance and tuition fee payment

AEC has helped over 35,000 students to move to several renowned education institutions in the World to accomplish their dream to study abroad and secure their future by acquiring an International degree.

Book your seats now for FREE Entry! Bring your documents for free On-Spot Assessment. Students awaiting their HSC mark sheets can bring their E-result.

For any inquiry, you may call 8575285752 or visit Abroad Education Consultants at SCO 54-55, Second Floor, Sector 34-A.

Comments

Ajay Deep

Ajay Deep is a young enthusiast who Loves Chandigarh and is always eager to make this beautiful city even more beautiful. A Mechanical Engineer By Chance and Working in an IT MNC by Choice. A Writer, Photographer and a Budding Entrepreneur. A Designer, Developer and Digital Marketing Expert. In brief : A Jack of All Trades and Master of Few :) You may reach Ajay Deep at ajay@chandigarhmetro.com
Chandigarh Metro Media Private Limited © Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved