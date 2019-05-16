Going Abroad is Easy | Attend World Education Fair @ The Piccadily Chandigarh on 18th May

If you are young and have ever dreamed of going abroad, then this is your chance. A World Education Fair is being organized in Chandigarh by one of the most renowned student visa consultants in an association with international universities and colleges.

The World Education Fair organized by Abroad Education Consultants (India’s Leading Overseas Education Consultants) assists students looking to enrol for undergraduate, postgraduate and research programs to meet with internationally renowned University Representatives who have expertise in major countries including UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Singapore, Dubai, Malaysia and many more.



Delegates from Top Universities will be available, for admissions, On-Spot Offers, one-on-one interaction and will offer scholarships and application fee waivers.

Event Details Date: 18th May, 2019. Time: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM Venue: Hotel Piccadilly, Sector 22-B, Chandigarh

Get Expert Guidance on

Selecting the right course and university

Grants and Scholarships

Fee waivers and Application submission

Offer acceptance and tuition fee payment

AEC has helped over 35,000 students to move to several renowned education institutions in the World to accomplish their dream to study abroad and secure their future by acquiring an International degree.

Book your seats now for FREE Entry! Bring your documents for free On-Spot Assessment. Students awaiting their HSC mark sheets can bring their E-result.

For any inquiry, you may call 8575285752 o r visit Abroad Education Consultants at SCO 54-55, Second Floor, Sector 34-A.

