TEDx Chandigarh 2020 – The Future. Reimagined.

18+ accomplished international speakers who are experts in their fields, sharing their abundance of knowledge, enriching experiences, their many failures and sojourns to success…

All under one roof at TEDxChandigarh.

The third edition of TEDxChandigarh is bringing together leading innovators, robotics and drone experts, environmentalists, technology wizards, change-makers, healthcare experts, iconic film and theatre artists, visionaries, philanthropists, bureaucrats, entrepreneurs, creative minds and so on to enable you to experience the future and fuel you to pursue your dreams and vision. Nowhere else will you find such a perfect blend and an assortment of international speakers sharing one stage.

You wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity!!!

TEDxChandigarh

TEDx has always believed in the concept of “ideas worth spreading”. This organization is committed to making people realize how beautiful the world is and how relentlessly people are working to make it a touch more happening.

The TEDxChandigarh Conference is scheduled for the 12th of January 2020, Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh.

What’s on offer in TEDxChandigarh?

Here are some serious takeaways from the conference.

One will come across some brilliant ideas from some stalwart personalities. Speakers will share ‘ideas worth spreading’ with you that will invigorate the fire of change within you. You will get to hear from a wide genre of speakers from different walks of life and from a wide range of domains/industries.

We will present before you, the likes of Daniel Fitzgerald, a Roboticist; Jassa Ahluwalia an actor; Kalpana Rao the new-age actress, Mina Soltangheis a chief innovator from Canada; Sarvjeet Singh Bedi who will give you goosebumps with his tale of being accused of being a molester; learn how to be a self-made man from Sanjyot Keer, a celebrity chef; R.N. Prasher, a former IAS who will be our senior-most speaker; Sukhmeet Singh who will share his innovative ideas on reducing pollution, among others. That’s not all, we have 11-year-old environmentalist Ridhima Pandey who will convince you that talent has no age and no limits. You guys remember the Punjabi elderly couple, Mr. and Mrs. Singh setting the dance floor on fire with their graceful dance video that went viral a couple of months back, they too are a part of our highly decorated speakers list.

Those attending the event are sure to take back with them a mountain of motivation and exposure, varied perspectives and most importantly, ideas. Ideas are bulletproof and hold the power to change the world!

You still here? The registrations for TEDxChandigarh are open, we have limited seats up for grabs. Don’t waste any more time. Go find yourself a ticket for the event, now! Seriously!

Buy your tickets here – tedxchandigarh.com/tickets.html

Comments