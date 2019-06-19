Chandigarh Class XI Admission: Education Dept Announce Provisional Merit List on Official Website

Chandigarh (UT) Education Department has released the first provisional merit list for Class XI admission 2019. Recently, the education department announced the first provisional common admission merit list for the Class XI on the official website. Now the candidates willing to get admission in Class XI in the Government school can appear following the merit list.

This year a total of 15,931 students applied for Government School Class XI admission. UT Education Department has uploaded the list of the students, who can apply for the admission process now. Check out further details regarding Class XI admission 2019 in Chandigarh below.

Education Department Releases Class XI Admission Provisional Merit List

UT Education Department has released a common merit list of all the eligible candidates for Class XI admission. ED has selected the students in between 32.99 to 100 percentile and even the number comprises of compartments as well. The list is prepared before the tie-break and it consists of the candidate’s name of all stream. Whereas, when it comes to the tie points, it will be settled at the time of seat allotment only. Even the streamwise preference list has also uploaded on the official website.

Candidates can check the list on the official website of the education department for Class XI admission 2019. It is advised to the students that one must go double check the details mentioned on the list. Students can even calculate the merit according to the prospectus.

Here are more details of Chandigarh Class XI Admission 2019

UT Education Department received a total of 18000+ applications for Class XI admission 2019. Out of these 18000+ candidates, only 15931 completed the process. There are almost 11,065 seats in 40 different Government schools for Class 11 students. Out of these 15931 students, 3157, 2243 and 9124 are eligible for science, commerce and humanities stream respectively. Further, the rest of 1407 students are in consideration of the different vocational courses.

Before completion of the first round of counselling, no change in school and stream preference will be entertained. According to the admission schedule, allotment of school and the stream list of the students will be out on 25 June by 11 am. Candidates must keep a regular tap on the official website for further updates regarding Chandigarh Class XI admission 2019.

Comments