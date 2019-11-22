Flyover at Chandigarh’s Tribune Chowk to Soon Become a Reality | Know Details

Chandigarh will get its first flyover soon. This new creation will come up at Tribune Chowk to ease the traffic congestion on the Zirakpur – Chandigarh stretch. It will not just help commuters but will also beautify the city of Chandigarh.

The inauguration of Tribune Flyover was done on 3rd March 2019, two years after it was announced by the Minister for Road Transport and Highways – Mr. Nitin Jairam Gadkari. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Mr. VP Singh Badnore was present at the inauguration and laid the foundation stone of the project.

Since then the administration has been planning vigorously to start the project as soon as possible.

On the 7th of November, financial bids for the construction of Tribune Flyover were opened.

Amongst the four bidders, the lowest bid received was by Mr. Dineshchandra Aggarwal, Infracon Pvt Ltd with 134 crores against the reserved amount.

Length of the Flyover

Before reducing the length to 1.2 km in January this year, the flyover was supposed to be 7 km long and the total cost is projected to be 158 crores. The six-lane flyover will begin at the GMCH roundabout and cover Tribune Chowk along Dakshin Marg. The officials stated that it may take a couple of more days to finalize the procedure and the allotment of the project to the lowest bidder. Until then the shifting of underground services is being taken into notice.

The sources said that the Administration is planning to construct an underpass along Purv Marg and a rotary at Tribune Chowk with slip roads on the side. To make way for the underpass, the Engineering Department had to shift a 120inch storm drainage pipeline beneath the Tribune roundabout and are also planning to shift the sewer lines.

The shifting of underground services will cost around 21 crores which might begin in the coming week. After the shifting of underground services and the removal of trees on the construction site, the administration will commence the deadline, which may be around 15 months.

All necessary measures shall be taken when the construction of the project starts claimed an officer of the Engineering Department. The site will be covered with plastic or iron sheet to make sure pollution stays minimal around the construction area.

